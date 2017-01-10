WATCH: A man is in jail after a 'low-speed chase' across Vanderburgh Co. Hillary Simon has the details.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WINDY AND WARMER: Southerly winds for the 2nd straight day will provide more gusto to a massive warm-up than will push temps into the 50's this afternoon. Temps will stay above freezing this morning in the mid to upper 30's with chances for rain. Rain becoming likely during the afternoon along with higher winds with gusts up to 25 to 30.

CHASE AND CRASH: A man is jail after leading Evansville police on a chase. The chase came to an end just a few hours ago at Fourth and Delaware on the west side. Hillary Simon will be live with the details on Sunrise.

TRUMP CABINET HEARINGS: Today will be the first test of President-elect Trump's cabinet nominees. The Senate will start hearings for the first two names, before seeing a lot more of them tomorrow.

FINAL OBAMA ADDRESS: President Obama bids the nation goodbye tonight. The president will deliver his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, with an expected 20 thousand people in the crowd.

TIGERS UPSET 'BAMA: The underdog Tigers upset defending national champion Alabama 35-31 as Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson beat the Crimson Tide with his arm, his legs and his heart to win a rematch of last year's title game.

