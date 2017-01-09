Groundbreaking date set for Bill Monroe Museum

New information on when ground could be broken on the Bill Monroe Museum in Ohio County.

The Tourism Committee gave the fiscal court an update at Monday's monthly meeting. Crews will be breaking ground at Everett Park in Rosine in May.

The company Black Holding LLC will manage construction. The goal is to have the project finished in September. That's when a bluegrass music festival will be held at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

"All bluegrass musicians pick on the porch," said David Johnston, Ohio County Judge-Executive. "Anyone coming to the museum will see the artifacts and the memorabilia from Bill Monroe. They'll just have to play a song on the porch while they're there."

Fundraising efforts are continuing for the museum. Right now you can buy a brick that will be installed in a walkway outside the building.

The Tourism Commission is also hosting a free bluegrass concert at the Community Center on January 27, 2017. Donations will be accepted.

