Phase one to relocate LST 325 complete following approval

The steel beams are going up in downtown Evansville for Tropicana's new land-based casino.

This is happening as officials begin plans to move the LST 325 to where the Tropicana riverboat casino now sits.

This is a major step in building this new massive facility downtown. The beams, installed on Monday, is part of Tropicana's $50-million expansion.

Once opened, this will be a 75,000 square foot entertainment complex. And once it is up and running, Tropicana won't need its casino boat anymore. Thus, freeing up some prime space on the Ohio.

On Monday, the port authority approved an engineering service agreement, which is the first step in moving forward with relocating the LST 325. We are told this initial stage could last six months before a new docking facility is built.

"Really in all honestly there's just not any way you can do a temporary ramp, because as I said you have to be able to change elevations, you have to be able to hold it against floodwaters," said Jim Morley, Morley & Associates. "So you're talking about substantial tie-offs, substantial systems to hold the ramp and everything."

The entertainment complex here at Tropicana is set to open in December of this year.

