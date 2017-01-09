Gone too soon: Little girl leaves lasting impact on Tri-State

An update on a little girl from Wayne County who had beaten cancer.

We've learned one-year-old Vaida Scott died earlier Monday.

Last year, we introduced you to the Fairfield baby. Vaida was one of the youngest people ever to be diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia.

[Wayne Co. baby diagnosed with rare form of Leukemia, now cancer-free]

According to a Facebook page set up for people to follow Vaida's journey, she had several seizures, some undetected. The post says her brain to hemorrhaged and there was nothing left to do.

We are told, Vaida passed away peacefully, in the arms of her mother.

Click the following link to visit the Facebook page dedicated to Vaida: Grow, Vaida, grow.

