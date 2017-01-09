KY Gov. signs two abortion bills Monday

The Kentucky legislature passed two new bills on abortion that Governor Matt Bevin signed Monday.

One bans abortions after 20 weeks, the halfway point of a pregnancy, and the other requires a doctor to provide a woman with an ultrasound prior to an abortion

Those were just two of seven of the news laws Governor Bevin signed. Both of these bills will go into effect immediately due to an emergency clause was written within them.

Abortions cannot occur after 20 weeks unless the woman's life is in danger or she is a victim of rape. The other one states doctors must provide that ultrasound however it also states that woman isn't required to view the ultrasound.

