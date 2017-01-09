New apartment complex and hotel planned for Warrick Co.

The Warrick Trail Apartments are going up right off State Road 66 and Grimm Road.

Workers in Warrick County are building a 348-unit apartment complex that's right off the county trail.

That's where the complex got its name: Warrick Trail Apartments. It's situated along a walking, running, and biking trail system, which we just learned will add 30-miles of new trails by 2018.

The new complex has its own health center, sauna, dog park, and a swimming pool.

Project officials from Chandler estate tell us work is on schedule. The complex should be complete by March or April of this year and will be ready for tenants this spring.

