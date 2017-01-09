Rocket Docket saves time and money in Kentucky

Over 2,000 people in Kentucky have received the proper help for drug-related offenses thanks to the Rocket Docket.

The Daviess County Rocket Docket program kicked off August of 2015, and since then, has taken low-level drug offenders and moved them through the system quickly so they can get the help they need instead of bonding out jail and re-offending which isn't uncommon in the court system.

If someone qualifies for Rocket Docket, they waive their rights to a grand jury and go straight to circuit court. I'm told this is ideally a ten-day process versus the usual court process which can take up to 60 days.

What happens is many who bond out of jail get back into trouble, meaning they have separate charges that start over in the court process. Rocket Docket gets them through quickly and gets them treatment. With the process shortened, it also helps cut down on jail costs.

"Incarceration is not going to be the answer in all of these cases. Rehabilitation cuts down on recidivism is first and foremost, that's the primary goal of the Rocket Docket program," Commonwealth Attorney, Bruce Kuegel, says.

