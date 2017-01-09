2016 is the deadliest year for ATV accidents in Indiana

"We're giving them a machine that goes 60-70 miles an hour and not requiring them to wear safety gear and not giving them any training," says Ashlee Bruggenschmidt.

2016 was Indiana's deadliest year for ATV deaths.

21 lives lost to ATV related accidents in Indiana last year. That's up from 16 deaths in 2015. Why the increase? Well, the Department of Natural Resources tells us that they can't say exactly. But what they can say, is that they you help to make a change.

"We need buy in from the public. We need the public's help," says DNR Indiana Conservation Officer, Joe Haywood.

"We can sit here and we can tell you the numbers. We can tell you how dangerous they can be," says Haywood, "but if it doesn't change how you operate at home. If it doesn't change the safety measures that you take, we're not going to get the results we want."

If ATV's aren't a part of your or your family's lifestyle, ATV safety is still a very important conversation to have. A lesson Ashlee had to learn the hard way, after her daughters softball game.

"We saw her at the field and we thought we would see her back on the field in 5 hours. And we never saw her again," says Bruggenschmidt.

Her 11 year old daughter Kate, went to a teammates house in between games, and died instantly when the ATV she was riding, rolled on top of her. She wasn't wearing a helmet.

"As a parent, I talked to my kid about stranger danger, we talked to Kate about texting, we talked to her about strangers and different things like that, bullying," says Bruggenschmidt. "We never talked to her about an ATV. It wasn't our lifestyle. It never crossed our mind."

Now, the play for Kate foundation, in partnership with the health department, Deaconess and Saint Mary's, is working to raise awareness.

"I feel like if we would've talked to Kate about ATV's or if she had been through some sort of ATV training, she would've known to not get on one without a helmet or get on one that was too big for her," says Bruggenschmidt.

On January 17 and 18, they are flying in Mike Clump from Oklahoma and he is going to do a free ATV training for anyone who is interested. If you would like to attend, click here for details.

The play for Kate foundation has also been working with the DNR on an animatronic ATV machine to raise awareness in schools. And last week, State Representative Lloyd Arnold filed legislation which would require children under the age of 18 to get training with their parents and wear helmets.

