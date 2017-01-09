Severe bus driver shortage in Warrick Co.

Warrick County schools are looking for bus drivers to fill a severe shortage.

The school corporation is facing a severe shortage in school bus drivers right now, forcing them to have to double up on routes.

A note was recently sent to parents in the district telling them about the shortage. Manager of Transportation Guy Gentry tells me it's been a problem for over two years in Warrick County.

"Probably 25 of my 130 drivers are 70 or older, so the age of our drivers is increasing," Manager of Transportation Guy Gentry.

Right now, there are 130 routes in Warrick County and about 150 drivers but all of those drivers aren't always available. Add to that a high turnover rate, Gentry says the need has skyrocketed.

They're taking applications now and offering training for potential drivers.

"It's gotta be the right person," Gentry said. "You know you have to like kids because you're going to have 60 or so screaming behind you, you have to like it, and it has to work with your schedule."

If you're interested in becoming a driver, you can contact the Warrick County School Corporation Transportation office at 812-897-0495 or visit the Warrick County School Corporation website.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.