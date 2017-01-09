Strange activity from Posey Co. man caught with explosives

Jody Harl, 34-years-old, was arrested on Sunday after authorities say they found explosive devices in his home.

According to officials, deputies were originally sent to the home to stop a family fight. After arriving, officials say Harl made threats to harm his grandmother, who told authorities he was carrying a gun.

The Posey County Drug Task Force searched the home and found drug paraphernalia and several guns. Sheriff's Deputies and the Indiana State Police EOD, also found items that would be used for explosive purposes.

Neighbors of Harl say they were shocked when they heard there were explosives inside the home.

"Well we just noticed strange behavior late at night, firing off of firearms all the time constantly, it seems like he has an AR 15 type rifle that he likes to go into the backyard and fire off," says neighbor Daniel Marx.

Posey County Chief Deputy Tom Latham says these types of cases are rare. However, he encourages anyone who notices something abnormal to please contact authorities.

