Extra security at Central High School as classes resume

Nearly 1,100 students headed back to class on Monday at Central High School in Evansville.

School officials canceled classes Friday while police investigated threats. This all following the suicide of a former student outside the school last week.

At a press conference on Friday, addressing what they say are unfounded threats against students and staff, EPD promised extra security at Central. We have learned at least five officers were at the school Monday.

No word on how long these security measures will be in place.



All of this, following the suicide of 15-year-old Roman Kellough. His body was found on school grounds prior to the start of classes on Tuesday.

According to police, Kellough had multiple guns and ammunition on him, but tell us he was not a threat to anyone but himself.

On Friday, students were told to stay home after officials discovered a possible threat to students and staff. Police later arrested a juvenile, who they say created a string of fake texts.

Threats were also shared on social media, but the EPD found none of them to be credible.

School officials tell us they want to help students process what is happening. They are providing information to their teachers, counselors, and over 75 social workers, who are trained in dealing with this type of situation.

"I think it's us continuing to move forward, having those conversations, pulling in community resources, looking at every situation that happens, regardless of what it is and try to make things better," explained Chief Communications Officer, Jason Woebkenberg. "We're always assessing what's going on because we want to always improve. We never want to be a district that says this is the way we deal with things and we're not changing. We are always trying to get better in how we handle every aspect of a student's education."

Part of this plan includes asking students and staff to report unusual behavior immediately.

