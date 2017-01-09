7 bills passed during busy day for Kentucky Republicans

It was a busy and historic week in Kentucky.

This was the first week of legislation for the state. Kyndle hosted a breakfast where State Representatives and State Senators relayed what happened in Frankfurt.

Several bills were passed, ranging from pro-abortion to the right-to-work bill.

Senator Dorsey Ridley says it is unheard of that within the first week, bills are passed. He says he looks forward to working with leaders and hopes they take things slow.

"My hope is they'll slow down a little bit on the fast and furious and really take into account what needs to be done in the direction that we will go in the remaining 25 days of this session," explained Senator Ridley.

"To my knowledge, the house has never passed legislation in the first week of the short session and we not only passed one bill, we passed seven bills," said State Representative Robby Mills (R).

On Monday, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed into law all seven of those bills. Each bill contains an emergency clause, meaning they will take effect immediately.

