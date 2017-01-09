7 bills passed during busy day for Kentucky Republicans

Concerns are growing over trespassers going into Gabe's Tower in Owensboro.More >>
Funeral arrangements for the little girl killed in an ATV crash this week have been announced.More >>
A Hopkins County runner who collapsed on a run, reunited today with the St. Mary's medical team who helped save her a life.More >>
Make a busy stretch of road safer. That was the request by people who live along a heavily-traveled highway in Evansville. City officials looked into the problem and we learned a possible solution was approved.More >>
A Warrick County man was sentenced for his role in a large-scale theft conspiracy.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
Continuing the transition to her own administration, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spent her second day in office further deconstructing pieces of the former governor's programs. First order of business, Ivey abolished the Office of Rural Development.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
A California business owner alleges he was threatened with handcuffs on a United Airlines flight from Lihue after initially refusing to give up his first class seat to another passenger.More >>
