French Lick Springs Hotel "bathing beauty" identified after 60 years

A chance discovery of a picture hanging on the walls of the French Lick Springs Hotel, is giving more insight into its history.

The photo hangs on the hallway to the pool, not far from where it was taken some 60 years ago. Resort officials always called her "1950's bathing beauty," for lack of a better name.

Well, now they know her name, and she's a Henderson native.

“I was shocked, shocked, to find out my picture’s been hanging on the wall for I don’t know how long,” said Tommylyle Dizotell.

It was her daughter, Cindy, who discovered the picture while visiting the hotel.

“We were going to the hot tub. We canvassed the halls and saw a picture. I said that looks like my mother. My husband said that IS your mother.”

Tommylyle, who now lives in Las Vegas, had never even seen the picture before.

She says she won a Marilyn Monroe look-alike contest in Evansville, and came up for a modeling shoot.

“We did some dresses. Then he said would you mind putting on the bathing suit? I said no problem, and we went out by the pool. You can see my feet are dirty on the bottom.”

Tommylyle's family recently met up at the hotel for a reunion, and a birthday party.

That's when the 20 year old bathing beauty finally came face-to-face with her present day self, just in time for her 80th birthday.

This story was put together and shared with us by officials at the French Lick resort.

