Evansville restaurant with Alabama theme ready for title game

When the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson University Tigers play in the NCAA Football National Championship game, most customers at Evansville’s Hickory Pit Stop Championship BBQ will be cheering for the same team.

Though 400 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the walls of Hickory Pit Stop are covered in Alabama pictures and memorabilia. Current co-owner Jeff Ellison says his dad started the theme decades ago because of his admiration for legendary Crimson Tide head football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

"He got me involved in it in about the ‘60s or late ‘50s, and we've been Alabama fans ever since,” explained Jim’s brother, David. "People would come in here, he got them riled up and I think he created a lot of fans around here."

Inside the restaurant, there’s an autographed picture from the Bear himself. One of Bryant’s trademark houndstooth hats hangs behind the bar.

"He (Jim) just liked the way he coached and the way he could turn teams around,” David said.

"My dad actually went to Tuscaloosa when Bear died and went there for his funeral,” Jeff Ellison explained.

Jim Ellison died 16 years ago, but, like the man he so respected, his memory lives.

"We remember him every game during halftime when we have our prayer," David explained. "We always bring Jim into the conversation. So yeah he's here with us every game.”

No matter who wins the championship game, Jeff Ellison hopes to earn a new trophy of his own in April at a bar-b-que competition across the street at Bosse Field. But, there is no doubt an Alabama victory would be a special start to the restaurant’s 60th year in business.

