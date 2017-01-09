Toyota visitors center & plant tours open Saturday

Toyota Visitors Center and free plant tours will open Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to company officials, tours include exhibits about Toyota's manufacturing process and history. Visitors will also ride a tram through the plant to body welding and assembly processes.

Saturday tour times are 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Central time. Seating is limited and reservations are suggested. To schedule a tour, click here or call (888) 696-8211.

