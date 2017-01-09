Toyota visitors center & plant tours open Saturday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Toyota visitors center & plant tours open Saturday

toyota.com toyota.com
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Toyota Visitors Center and free plant tours will open Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to company officials, tours include exhibits about Toyota's manufacturing process and history.  Visitors will also ride a tram through the plant to body welding and assembly processes.  

Saturday tour times are 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Central time.  Seating is limited and reservations are suggested.  To schedule a tour, click here or call (888) 696-8211. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly