Plans to hire new Football Coach at Wood Memorial High School

Monday night, the East Gibson School Corporation plan to approve the new varsity football coach for Wood Memorial.

Derek Archer is currently a social sciences teacher at Evansville North.

He's a graduate of USI and has a masters in teaching from OCU. He graduated from Gibson Southern High School in 1992.

Here's his coaching background:

-JV and Assistant Varsity Football Coach at Evansville North High School (2014-2016)

-Assistant Varsity Football Coach at Red Hill High school in Illinois (2006-2012)

-Assistant football coach at Henderson South Middle School (2000-2001)

-Assistant football coach at Tecumseh Jr.-Sr. High (1997-1998)

-Assistant football Coach at Gibson Southern High School (1994-97)

Wood Memorial officials say they are looking forward to the 2017 season with Archer.

The team was not able to play for the 2016 season because of an investigation into hazing.

Juvenile delinquent petitions were filed against four of the teens involved.

Eleven students were suspended, and one was expelled.

Coach Caleb Cherry resigned, but said it wasn't because of the hazing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.