Man sentenced for damaging Henderson Memorial Day cross display

The County Deer Advisory Council hope to gather information from the meeting and volunteers to pass along information to the Indiana DNR to better control the deer population.More >>
We have new details on a road construction project causing major delays for drivers in Vanderburgh County. INDOT crews plan to patch over seven miles of Highway 41 between Virginia and Boonville-New Harmony Road.More >>
We have a traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County. Starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, I-69 northbound traffic will be down to one lane at the Western Kentucky Parkway Pennyrile exit interchange.More >>
A plea deal has been reached in the case of an Evansville man who crashed into a police car.More >>
According to the Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office, authorities arrested 22-year-old Nathaniel Casper warrant Monday afternoon on a warrant for three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.More >>
Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Hubble Space Telescope answers lingering questions about one of the solar system's most mysterious planets.More >>
