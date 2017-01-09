Man sentenced for damaging Henderson Memorial Day cross display

Anthony Burrus, the man accused of driving a vehicle through a Memorial Day cross display in Henderson, has been sentenced.

Burrus was sentenced Monday to three years for criminal mischief and a year for leaving the scene of an accident. Both sentences will run concurrently.

He was facing up to five years in prison, but only got three. His attorney says that is fair.

Burrus was arrested in May after more than 150 Memorial Day crosses were run over in Henderson's Central Park. He was originally scheduled to stand trial in October, but took a plea deal.

We're told Burrus has already paid restitution for the damage to the display.

"There was in fact property damage that was done, and because of that, and because of that, we felt that the risk of taking the case to trial, outweighed the opportunity to settle the case in a way that was satisfactory to Anthony and that's what we did," says Ike Norment, Burrus' attorney.

The veterans who organize the Veteran Cross display says this sentencing gives the closure, and that they accept Burrus' apology.

