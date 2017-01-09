Holcomb, other Indiana officials take oaths

New Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other incoming state office holders have been formally sworn into their positions.

The Republican governor took office Monday and joined others in the inauguration ceremony at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Others taking their oaths were Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Curtis Hill and state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. All are Republicans who won the election in November. Tera Klutz was sworn in as the new state auditor, replacing Crouch in that position.

Holcomb's rise to becoming Indiana's 51st governor was improbable a year ago when he was running in a crowded GOP primary for the U.S. Senate.

But outgoing Gov. Mike Pence appointed him as lieutenant governor. Then Holcomb was chosen as the GOP nominee for governor after Pence became Donald Trump's running mate.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.