Holcomb, other Indiana officials take oaths

According to the Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office, authorities arrested 22-year-old Nathaniel Casper warrant Monday afternoon on a warrant for three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.More >>
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a search warrant was served Tuesday night at a home in the 300 block of Brown St. in Springerton.More >>
Police say the chase happened around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of West 6th Street, near Vine.More >>
Jasper police arrested 36-year-old Marla Kent at the Taco Bell on Newton.More >>
A Daviess County sheriff's deputy is facing assault charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 39-year-old Troy Calvert on Sunday night and was suspended with pay.More >>
Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.More >>
Only the artist knows why he or she painted it, but it probably has to do with frustration. A spray-painted note also was left, saying, "What are taxes for?"More >>
