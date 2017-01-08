Community event to benefit Roman at Someplace Else Nightclub

Jasper police arrested 36-year-old Marla Kent at the Taco Bell on Newton.More >>
Police say the chase happened around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of West 6th Street, near Vine.More >>
A Daviess County sheriff's deputy is facing assault charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 39-year-old Troy Calvert on Sunday night and was suspended with pay.More >>
The Evansville man who says he alerted police to Aleah Beckerle's body is telling his side of the story.sMore >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
Two visitors from California have spent a lot of time in the hospital since tying the knot on Maui a few months ago. They've been sidelined by rat lungworm disease ...More >>
The man, who is a military veteran, is reportedly in stable condition but hasn’t regained consciousness yet.More >>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.More >>
