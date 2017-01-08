Community event to benefit Roman at Someplace Else Nightclub

Members of the community gathered at Someplace Else Nightclub on Sunday night to remember Roman and raise awareness.

The LGBT community decided to host this event in honor of Roman simply because a lot of people knew him.

It started at 9:30 p.m. and was complete with dinner and a drag show. There were 27 performers for the show including Roman's mother. Also, there was an anti-bully speaker talking to the crowd as well.

All of the proceeds will go towards Roman's funeral expenses.

Organizers said as soon as they learned about the death of Roman, they knew they had to come together and support each other.

"There are kids out there who don't know how to be accepted by teenagers or how to feel welcomed or loved," friend Michael Smith said.

"I have gotten a lot of outreach from children that are being bullied and are depressed and, you know, a girl was contemplating suicide right before Roman's had done his and she saved his life and opened her eyes," Roman's mother Jennifer Dixon said. "She came to the family to express that and you know, you know it's a tragedy but God took and angel to make awareness and that's what we are going to do."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.