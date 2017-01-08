Explosives found in a Posey Co. home

A Daviess County sheriff's deputy is facing assault charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 39-year-old Troy Calvert on Sunday night and was suspended with pay.More >>
The Evansville man who says he alerted police to Aleah Beckerle's body is telling his side of the story.sMore >>
In Henderson, changes could be on the way to how you smoke.More >>
Owensboro fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire that destroyed a complex at the Royal Arms Apartments.More >>
