Explosives found in a Posey Co. home

Jody Harl, 34 (Source: Posey Co. Sheriff's Office)
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

Authorities found what they say were explosive devices inside a home.

Deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Jody Harl after he got into an argument with a family member.  

When searching his home, deputies say they found drug paraphernalia and several firearms as well as explosive devices.  

Harl is in jail facing several felony charges.

