Prayer walk held at Central High School

After such a sad week at Central High School, many people braved the cold for a prayer walk held Sunday afternoon (WFIE)

One volunteer took it upon herself to start a prayer walk in hopes of bringing the community together.

After such a sad week at Central High School, many people braved the cold for a prayer walk held Sunday afternoon. Organizer Amy Adams said she hopes the walk will bring a sense of hope to many students, faculty, and members of the community as they came together.

Just this past week 15-year-old Roman Kellough and custodian Kim Redden both lost their lives, leaving many people in shock.

Over 50 people showed up to pray at Central High School. Amy Adams said she hopes it helps bring closure for people and reassure the students that everything will be okay.

She said after all the negativity that went on this past week, she knew something had to be done.

"After seeing everything on social media this week, I just really felt like everything was so negative, and I thought we just need to bring a positive light and bring the Lord into this because he is ultimately going to be the one to turn things around," Adams said.

Amy and others at the walk say they would like to see more positive events like these happen more often in the community.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.