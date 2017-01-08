Evansville Police investigating shots fired into a southside apartment complex

Shirley Dixon says he's gotten used to hearing loud activities outside his house, but he says most of the time when anything happens, he finds out about it after the fact.

"Nothing I can do, and once the police officers come out," Dixon said. "There's nothing they can do until they find out what happened."

He hasn't changed his stance on this, ever since moving in 1977.

"I put a sign in my yard that says don't cross my grass, they gotta listen to me," Dixon said.

Going for a stroll through his backyard, he had a front seat to the scene of where police say someone fired several shots into the building, passing through the window, and hitting a closet. Police say both people inside weren't hit by any of the rounds,

"They gonna have to tear it down and start all over, which it might not start crime. And so much has happened. The only thing I can do is shake my head," Dixon says.

There is no word yet from authorities on whether any casings were recovered.

If you have information on this, call the police.

