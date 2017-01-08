Popular clothing store closes locations - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Popular clothing store closes locations

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: The Limited)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A popular clothing store chain is closing its doors across the country including a store in Evansville. 

The Limited in Eastland Mall closed after business on Saturday.  

The women's clothing store had over 200 locations across the country. 

As a result, thousands of people will lose their jobs.  

According to the store's website, you can still shop online.

