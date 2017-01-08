Youth First offers resources for students resuming class at Central High School

Members of the Youth First organization say it's natural for students to be a little worried (WFIE)

Students at Central High School are set to return to class on Monday after a scare closed the school on Friday.

That turned out to be unfounded.

Members of the Youth First organization say it's natural for students to be a little worried.

They say it's common to have tense emotions after going through what students and school officials went through.

The organization also hopes students will utilize the resources available to them at school and speak with a counselor if needed.

They also believe much of the anxiety was dispelled after new information was made available during a news conference on Friday.

"It's natural to have a fear or anxiety over part of the fear is people just don't want another friend or relative or any person to die by suicide, and when that happens, it causes everybody to be worried about that," said Davi Stein-Kiley of Youth First.

