Women’s basketball falls at Northern Iowa

A big second half from the hosts was the difference on Saturday afternoon as the University of Evansville women’s basketball team dropped a 54-40 decision to Northern Iowa at McLeod Center.

UE was led on the day by Brooke Dossett, who finished 4-for-7 from the field with 13 points, but the scoring combo Camary Williams and Sara Dickey, who on average combine for better than 32 points per game, was held to just 10 points. Williams, who saw her day shortened due to some foul trouble, still led the Aces in rebounding with nine.

The Aces (7-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) actually dealt with a lot of early foul trouble as Williams was one of three UE starters charged with multiple fouls in the opening half.

“That foul trouble put us in a tough spot,” UE head coach Matt Ruffing said. “Sometimes we try and do too much in environments like this, and we have to stay a little more disciplined. That said, I thought we weathered the storm well in the first half. UNI is a top team for a reason.”

After UE trailed 26-23 at the break, UNI (11-4, 4-0 MVC) scored the first nine points of the third quarter and never looked back, holding the Aces to 17 points over the course of the final 20 minutes.

Ellie Herzberg led the Panthers with 16 points, and Madison Weekly was second with 12 points. Hannah Schonhardt only scored five, but she had a huge impact on the boards, pulling down 16 as UNI out-rebounded the Aces 44-33, which included an 18-4 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Aces will return to on Friday as Missouri State will pay a visit to the Ford Center.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations