Hospice of Western KY staff build snowman for patient

With those frigid temperatures outside, many are trying to keep warm. Hopefully, this story will help by warming your heart.

A terminally ill patient at, Hospice of Western Kentucky, told staff members that she wanted to go out and build a snowman, but she can't. So the staff brought the snow to her, in the form of this snowman.

Staff members built Joyce a small snowman and brought into her bedside. And the fun did not stop there.

The team even gave Joyce a snowball to throw at the James Williamson, the maintenance supervisor. Williamson was called in to fix what they said was a faulty screw, but instead, Joyce got to nail him with a snowball instead, resulting in laughter.

