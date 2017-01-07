Mattingly, Eickhoff, Clemens highlight "Night of Memories" event

For Evansville natives Jerad Eickhoff and Don Mattingly, the start of their professional careers and a team first mentality began on the little league diamond years ago.

Eickhoff says youth ball in the Tri-State taught him a skill he still uses today: putting his team before himself.

"I played out in the St. Joe league in the country there and pitching machine tee ball pony system. I learned so many things there," Eickhoff said.

Now, the Mater Dei Alum takes the mound as a Philadelphia Phillie, where he plays against Mattingly, a Memorial High School graduate, multiple times a year.

Both came from the same high school division to playing in the same division in the big leagues.

"The odds of that are pretty low, but it's really cool to be a part of it," Eickhoff said.

Roger Clemens showed he still has some fire left in his fastball, throwing batting practice to younger hitters. Clemens' best advice to young pitchers: get into the head of the batter.

"It tells the kids all the time, Intimidating is winning. you have to win to be intimidating," Clemens said.

The guys got to share their memories with supporters of the Hot Stove league, memories that remind them of how they got started.

"Be a better fielder, be a better hitter, if you can do that at the youth level, then you're setting yourself up for success," Eickhoff said

