Mattingly, Eickhoff, Clemens highlight "Night of Memories" event

A Gibson County man is out of jail on bond after sheriff's deputies say they found him passed out behind the wheel.More >>
A Gibson County man is out of jail on bond after sheriff's deputies say they found him passed out behind the wheel.More >>
An Evansville man is in jail charged with dealing meth.More >>
An Evansville man is in jail charged with dealing meth.More >>
Aleah Beckerle was laid to rest Tuesday. Hundreds of people paid their respects to her Monday at a public visitation.More >>
Aleah Beckerle was laid to rest Tuesday. Hundreds of people paid their respects to her Monday at a public visitation.More >>
Mayor Winnecke spoke about several topics at his State of the City address. One of the big announcements was plans for the old Integra building at 272 Main Street.More >>
Mayor Winnecke spoke about several topics at his State of the City address. One of the big announcements was plans for the old Integra building at 272 Main Street.More >>
Princeton Community High School graduate Kristina (Curry) Whitley is aboard the USS Carl Vinson, part of a Navy carrier strike group the Pentagon confirms is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Princeton Community High School graduate Kristina (Curry) Whitley is aboard the USS Carl Vinson, part of a Navy carrier strike group the Pentagon confirms is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.More >>
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.More >>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>