Thunderbolts fight hard in loss

The second game in two nights for Evansville and Knoxville became a battle royal. Eight fighting majors between the two teams set the tone for both teams. Josh Elmes and Kyle McNeil got the fisticuffs started in the second minute of the game. Brad Bourke and John Rey had fighting majors at the end of the period. Between the two fights in the first period, the two teams combined to score five goals.

Knoxville scored three times in the first 8:11 of the game. Evansville battled back with two goals before the first period ended. Ryan Patsch scored his sixth goal of the season and Andrew Harrison scored his first as a Thunderbolt.

The IceBears scored twice in the second and third period to win 7-2. Former Thunderbolt Luke Sandler scored two goals in the game and three goals in the two-game set. The IceBears scored three goals shorthanded. Knoxville leads the season series 3-2 after the back to back victories this weekend. Three of the five games this season have gone to overtime.

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolts Media Relations