Megan's Minute with USI's Alex Stein - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan's Minute with USI's Alex Stein

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Alex Stein had 17 points in Saturday's game against Rockhurst in the hot seat.

Watch the video to find out more about him.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly