Victim identified in Motel 6 stabbing

A 7-year-old child has been pronounced dead, by Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, after an ATV accident.More >>
A 7-year-old child has been pronounced dead, by Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, after an ATV accident.More >>
Evansville police have at least one person in custody at Crossing Apartments and are looking for several others.More >>
Evansville police have at least one person in custody at Crossing Apartments and are looking for several others.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the late Senator Wendell Ford in Owensboro on Monday.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the late Senator Wendell Ford in Owensboro on Monday.More >>
In a span of six weeks, two tragedies have impacted one Fort Branch family.More >>
In a span of six weeks, two tragedies have impacted one Fort Branch family.More >>
Owensboro Fire officials are investigating what started the fire at Royal Arms that completely destroyed many apartments in Building B.More >>
Owensboro Fire officials are investigating what started the fire at Royal Arms that completely destroyed many apartments in Building B.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>