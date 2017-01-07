Victim identified in Motel 6 stabbing

The person killed in an Evansville Motel 6 has been identified.

He was identified as Avery Scott Shoe, 43-years-old, of North Carolina. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear conducted an autopsy on Saturday and determined Shoe died from stab wounds to the chest.

The Evansville Police Department arrested Ryan Conners, 36-years-old, of St. Louis, Missouri.

Shoe was pronounced deceased upon arrival, while another victim was hospitalized. The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

Prior to being taken to the hospital, the victim informed officers that Conners had been traveling with him along with several other people.

Conners was located and taken into custody by the Lexington Police Department. He will remain there until an extradition hearing.

