Women's basketball wins 11th straight; rallies past Cedarville, 77-72

Kentucky Wesleyan extended its winning streak to 11 games after defeating Cedarville 77-72 on the road on Saturday afternoon in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play. The Panthers are now 11-1 on the season and more importantly, 2-0 in G-MAC play.

The Yellow Jackets led for the majority of the contest, before the Panthers put together a remarkable second half comeback marching their way to victory.

In the first quarter, Cedarville led 17-7 early on. The Panthers' defense gave up at least 20 points for just the third time this season in the first quarter. Kentucky Wesleyan trailed by eight after the first, at 21-13.

Emma Wolfe came off the bench and scored eight points while igniting the Panthers' scoring in the second, but KWC still trailed 37-30 at the break.

After remaining behind 41-33 two minutes into the third, KWC began their comeback. A quick 7-2 run squandered the lead down to a one possession game at 43-40.

KWC tied the game up at 47-47 after Brittany Wells hit a mid-range jumper. Wells would later give Kentucky Wesleyan its first lead of the game at 51-50 with 26 seconds left in the quarter. The Panthers out-scored Cedarville 21-14 in the third.

The final quarter of play saw plenty of back and forth action. Jasmine Shelt knocked down back-to-back three's to even the score at 62 with seven minutes left. Erin Dorn and Walker-Crawford converted consecutive buckets to put the Panthers ahead 66-64 with 4:30 to go.

Cedarville was relentless though and continued to tie the game up possession after possession.

With 90 seconds left, KWC trailed 70-69. After a timeout, Walker-Crawford drilled a huge jumper to put the Panthers ahead for the remainder of the contest.

Kentucky Wesleyan's defense would allow just two points down the stretch, as Keelie Lamb and Dorn preserved the victory at the free throw line.

Senior Jennifer Walker-Crawford led the Panthers' offense with 14 points on 5-10 shooting from the field. Walker-Crawford also connected on the go-ahead bucket late in the fourth, which put the Panthers' ahead 71-70.

Freshman Jasmine Shelt scored a season-high 12 points, scoring all from long range. She finished the contest a perfect 4-4 from downtown.

Bria Wright also finished in double figures scoring, tallying 10 points. Brittany Wells, the conference leader in scoring and field goal percentage shooting, was held to a season-low nine points. Wells also finished with five rebounds.

Erin Dorn, Keelie Lamb, and Emma Wolfe finished with eight points apiece. Lamb brought in five boards as well.

Kentucky Wesleyan shot 45 percent from the floor, along with 40 percent from three-point range. The Panthers also closed the game out at the free throw line, where they shot 76 percent. KWC also forced 18 turnovers in the win.

Kentucky Wesleyan will return to action at home next Thursday, as they play host to defending conference Champion Ursuline. Tip-off is currently set for a 5:30 pm CT start.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations