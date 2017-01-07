Bosley, Harris, and Jacks fuel Panthers past Cedarville in 10th straight win

Kentucky Wesleyan won its tenth consecutive game on Saturday, after getting past Cedarville 83-69 in their second Great Midwest Athletic Conference game. The Panthers are now 12-2, and (2-0) G-MAC this season. Cedarville falls to now 5-9 on the year.

KWC's offense was dominated by the trio of Ken-Jah Bosley, Malek Harris, and Jordan Jacks. All three player's combined for 63 of Kentucky Wesleyan's 83 points.

Despite the final score, Kentucky Wesleyan had a tough time getting things going offensively in the first half, as Cedarville hung tight the entire way, while leading for the near entirety of the half.

The Panthers used a 9-4 run to end the half and took a 34-30 advantage heading into halftime.

With under 14 minutes to play, it was still a one possession game at 45-43, until KWC spurt out on a 10-2 run to go up 55-45.

KWC maintained its composure the rest of the way, but the Yellow Jackets would slice the lead down to six twice, before the Panthers finally put the contest out of hand.

Kentucky Wesleyan ended the game on an 11-3 run.

Bosley led all scorers in the game with 26 points on 8-15 shooting. Bosley also drilled six three-point field goals throughout the game.

Big man Malek Harris played his best overall game with the Panthers on Saturday. It was just the sixth game Harris has participated in this year, but he scored a season-high 20 points and also registered seven rebounds.

Jordan Jacks collected his fourth double-double of the year, after posting 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Jacks shot 8-14 from the field in the victory.

Charles Foster scored six points, while Brandon Hatton added five points. Hatton also dished out a team-high three assists.

KWC shot 46 percent from the floor, but finished the game shooting 94 percent from the foul line, on 16-17 attempts.

The Panthers also scored 34 points inside the paint, and forced 20 points off of turnovers.

The Panthers will next play at home at the Sportscenter next Thursday evening against non-conference opponent Auburn-Montgomery. Tip-off is set for 7:45 pm CT.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations