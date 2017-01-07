Volunteers give back to the homeless

Despite the freezing temperatures, Joshua Turnage, and other volunteers were on a mission early Saturday at Garvin Park.

"We came out here this morning to give back," said Turnage. "That's our duty as a human is to give back. It's always better to give than receive."

Turnage first thought of the idea to give back to the homeless last fall.

He spoke with a homeless man holding a sign that read "no money, just prayers."

Turnage says while he was talking with the homeless man, he broke down into tears, so Turnage held his hand and prayed with him.

Ever since then, Turnage saved his money to be able to buy goods to give back to the homeless.

"You know, they aren't as fortunate as we are. We have a warm place to stay at night, so we brought them out a few blankets, semi-profound, gloves, stuff to keep them warm. Stuff to give them a little spirit and a little hope," added Turnage.

Turnage caught the attention of locals through his Facebook back in November. Even Evansville's semi-pro football team, the Rangers, showed up to help.

Together, they were able to hit the Salvation Army, YWCA, Evansville Rescue mission, and the skatepark.

