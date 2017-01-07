Extended Highlights: USI men host Rockhurst University

A 7-year-old child has been pronounced dead, by Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, after an ATV accident.More >>
A 7-year-old child has been pronounced dead, by Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, after an ATV accident.More >>
Evansville police have at least one person in custody at Crossing Apartments and are looking for several others.More >>
Evansville police have at least one person in custody at Crossing Apartments and are looking for several others.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the late Senator Wendell Ford in Owensboro on Monday.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the late Senator Wendell Ford in Owensboro on Monday.More >>
In a span of six weeks, two tragedies have impacted one Fort Branch family.More >>
In a span of six weeks, two tragedies have impacted one Fort Branch family.More >>
Owensboro Fire officials are investigating what started the fire at Royal Arms that completely destroyed many apartments in Building B.More >>
Owensboro Fire officials are investigating what started the fire at Royal Arms that completely destroyed many apartments in Building B.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
North Korea is vowing tough countermeasures if the U.S. opts for military action after dispatch of USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.More >>
North Korea is vowing tough countermeasures if the U.S. opts for military action after dispatch of USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is expected to release new information Monday in the case of a pedestrian hit and killed Downtown.More >>
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is expected to release new information Monday in the case of a pedestrian hit and killed Downtown.More >>
Felisha Blackwelder, 24, was driving a P.T. Cruiser on Barger Road in eastern Rowan County Thursday morning when troopers say she ran off the road, hit a mailbox, then pulled the car back on the road.More >>
Felisha Blackwelder, 24, was driving a P.T. Cruiser on Barger Road in eastern Rowan County Thursday morning when troopers say she ran off the road, hit a mailbox, then pulled the car back on the road.More >>
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.More >>
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.More >>