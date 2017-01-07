The Oakland City University men's basketball team continued it's winning ways, hosting the Crusaders of Queen City Christian College, out of Cincinnati, Ohio, today. After leading 48-28 at the half, the Oaks extended the lead throughout the second frame, finishing with a 100-65 victory. OCU improved to 10-3 on the season, while QCCC fell to 2-6.

Andrew Scott led the way for the Oaks, making 10-21 from the field, posting 26 points. Matt Lucas added 17, going 3-5 from three point range, while Logan Worthington came off the bench to tally 16 to go along with a game high 11 rebounds. Joe Hinton rounded out the double figure scorers for OCU, posting 14 points, going 4-5 from beyond the arc. Kinzer Havill added nine points and nine rebounds.

Darrell Bullock was the leading scorer for Queen City Christian, going 7-15 from the field, finishing with 18 points. Keith Pitts added 11, while Andre Mincey chipped in with 10. Bryson Walsh hauled in a team best nine rebounds to go with four points, while Pitts picked up four steals.

For the game, OCU shot 37-79 (46.8%) from the field, including 13-26 (50.0%) from three point range. QCCC connected on 26-75 (34.7%) of their shot attempts, making just 2-14 (14.3%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks scored on 13-16 (81.3%) of their free throw shots, compared to 11-14 (78.6%) for the visiting Crusaders.

The Oaks held a 56-38 rebounding advantage, including a 20-15 edge on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 26 assists, compared to just eight for the visitors, while losing the turnover battle 14-12.

Next up for the Oaks is a home matchup on Wednesday, January 11, as OCU hosts Central Christian College of the Bible, from Moberly, Missouri, for a double-header. The Lady Oaks tip off at 6:00, followed by the Mighty Oaks at 8:00. Coach Sandifar will be looking for his 500th career victory as the OCU men's basketball coach.

Courtesy: Oakland City Media Relations