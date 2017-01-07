Eagles survive three-point barrage, top Hawks 84-79

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball survived a three-point barrage to earn an 84-79 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over Rockhurst University Saturday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center.

Rockhurst (8-4, 3-2 GLVC) hit 15 three-pointers, including a half-court shot to end the contest; but timely buckets by several USI players, including a late three-pointer by senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) helped the Screaming Eagles survive the aerial assault.

After seeing a 12-point first-quarter lead turn into a four-point deficit midway through the second period, the Eagles ended the opening half with a 13-5 run to take a 38-34 lead into the intermission.

Twice in the third quarter the Eagles saw leads of seven or more points trimmed to two or less, but runs of 7-0 and 8-0 propelled USI to a 59-49 lead heading into the final period.

A pair of Marcum free throws early in the fourth frame extended USI's lead to 12 and the Eagles maintained no less than an eight point edge throughout a majority of the stanza.

Rockhurst, however, made one final push as sophomore forward Marisa Lowe, who had a game-high 30 points, hit one of her six three-pointers to spark a 5-0 rally and trim USI's lead to 71-66 with just over two minutes to play.

Junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois), however, answered with a basket; then hit a pair of free throws a minute later to put the Eagles up 75-68 with just over a minute left in the contest.

Marcum's trifecta with 32 seconds left in the game put USI up 78-68, but Rockhurst hit three treys in the final 30 seconds to keep the game close.

USI, which was 33-of-40 (.825) from the free throw line, sealed the victory at the charity stripe as Grooms answered two of the Rockhurst three-pointers with free throws on the other end of the court.

Grooms finished the contest with 22 points and seven rebounds, while senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois) chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds. Wascher played a big role in the win, particularly in the third period where she had 12 points, eight rebounds, and went 6-of-7 at the free throw line.

Senior forward Tasia Brewer (Terre Haute, Indiana) added 12 points, while junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) contributed a season-best 11 points in addition to three assists. Marcum finished the game with nine points, five assists, two blocks, and six steals as USI improved to 4-0 in GLVC play for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

In addition to Lowe's 30 points, Rockhurst got 18 points from Dineen and 11 points from junior guard Jillian Myers.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations