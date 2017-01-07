Two Evansville teens facing drug and weapons charges

Two teens were arrested after deputies found weed and a loaded gun in their car.

Tyler Emig and Joshua Horstketter were in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation.

Deputies say they smelled weed in the car.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a stolen loaded gun with one bullet in the chamber.

Deputies say Horstketter admitted the gun was his.

Emig is facing a narcotic possession charge.

Horstketter is facing narcotic and weapons charges.

