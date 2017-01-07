Officials clear out scene of rockslide - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Officials clear out scene of rockslide

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police and Kentucky State Highway Department were on the scene of a rockslide Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the Western Kentucky Parkway at the 83-mile marker in Ohio County.

The right-hand lane of the parkway was closed. 

Officials have re-opened the right lane. 

