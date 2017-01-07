Man arrested on child molestation charges after investigation

An Evansville man is in jail and facing multiple child molestation charges.

Officials have been investigating allegations of inappropriate contact between Luther Vincent Peckinpaugh, 54-years-old, of Evansville and two alleged victims, ages 10 and 11.

Police say the victims informed family and a counselor about the abuse. They say both victims gave detailed accounts of multiple incidents of sexual abuse by Peckinpaugh.

Peckinpaugh also made multiple attempts to expose both victims to commercial pornography. Allegations of physical abuse were also investigated, according to the police report.

According to officials, the abuse allegedly occurred at his home during overnight visits.

Several computers and multimedia devices were recovered from Peckinpaugh's home during a search conducted by detectives. Clothing found inside the home corroborated the victims' abuse allegations, the police report states.

Peckinpaugh was taken in for an interview, but denied the allegations, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with four counts of Child Molestation as Level 6 Felonies. Peckinpaugh is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.

