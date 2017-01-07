Extended Highlights: USI Women host Rockhurst on Saturday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Extended Highlights: USI Women host Rockhurst on Saturday

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The 11 and 2 USI women were action Saturday afternoon seeing Rockhurst, the team helped head coach Rick Stein reach his 300th Career win on Thursday and today they were going for 301.

USI beat Rockhurst University 84-79. They are now 12-2 on the year! 

