Arrest made in connection with Motel 6 stabbing

An arrest has been made in connection to the Friday murder at a Motel 6 in Evansville.

Ryan Conners, 36-years-old, of St. Louis, Missouri, is being held on a Murder charge after being arrested by law enforcement. Conners was identified by one of the victims from Motel 6.

[Previous: Officials investigating stabbing at Evansville motel]

One victim was pronounced deceased upon arrival, while another was hospitalized. Prior to being taken to the hospital, the victim said Conners had been traveling with him along with several other people.

According to the police report, EPD officers learned Conners stole one of the victim's van and may have been heading towards Lexington, Kentucky. A mentally challenged person was abducted by Conners before taking off in the van.

Conners was located and taken into custody by the Lexington Police Department. He will remain there until an extradition hearing.

The abducted person was found unharmed with Conner when police made the arrest.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.