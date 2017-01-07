Arrest made in connection with Motel 6 stabbing

A judge has signed an order to keep Kentucky's last abortion clinic open until a lawsuit aimed at preventing its closure is resolved.More >>
An Evansville woman is in the Posey County Jail after authorities say she drove the wrong way on SR 66 while drunk.More >>
An Evansville teen was life-flighted after an ATV crash in Pike County.More >>
Crews are battling a fire at the Royal Arms Apartments in Owensboro.More >>
On Sunday, hairstylists from different salons gave out free haircuts for the homeless.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
Multiple sources with knowledge of discussions tell WBRC an agreement has been reached for Gov. Bentley to resign from office, but when he would do it and how remains in discussion.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
Impeachment hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are holding a news conference Monday to announce the arrest of a suspect connected to several cases in the area.More >>
