Two women still in critical condition after December house fire

The family of two Muhlenberg County women badly burned in a house fire are asking for prayers. That fire broke out last month along South 8th Street in Central City.

Neighbors and family rushed in to pull out 27-year-old TT Whitt and 25-year-old Jessica Phelps.

"I knew she was hurt really bad and there was nothing, nothing, I could do. As a parent, that's probably the worst feeling you'll ever have in your life," said Michelle Moreno, Jessica Phelp's mother.

Rewind to the day of the fire. Best friends Jessica and TT had just come home from a late night of Christmas shopping and fell asleep the basement. That's where the fire started.

Three weeks later, family tells us both women are in critical condition inside a Louisville burn unit and unable to breathe on their own.

Both families, devastated. Especially Jessica's two young sons.

"He wants his mommy home. I can't even take him to go see her because she doesn't look like herself right now and I don't want to traumatize him," said Moreno.

Jessica suffered third-degree burns over half of her body. Her family tells me, she had four skin graft surgeries so far. As for TT, she also suffered burns across most of her upper body. And we've learned doctors amputated her right leg below the knee because of a blood clot. "Both girls will have a long, long, hard road to recovery. I think all of us will do, but they'll have the longest road," said Vicki Lott, TT's Aunt.

A road they hope will lead them all out of the Louisville burn unit and back to Muhlenberg County. Some of their expenses, being met by a Go fund me account set up shortly after the fire. Tonight, both these families, grateful for that support.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.