Hoops Live: Princeton vs Boonville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Princeton vs Boonville

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We head over to Boonville, the Pioneers playing host to Princeton.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly