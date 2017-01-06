Officials investigating stabbing at Evansville Motel

We have just received word of a stabbing at a motel.

It happened at Motel 6 in the 4000 block of North Highway 41.

Officials say a call came in as a robbery involving a stolen car.

We're told one person was stabbed in room 148. One person was taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story with the latest information, once available.

