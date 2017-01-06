Central High School back in session on Monday, officials promise stronger security

Classes will be back in session at Central High School Monday.

The school was closed on Friday, but stayed open Tuesday when a 15-year-old boy committed suicide on school property.

The EVSC defended both decisions in a joint news conference with the Evansville Police Department on Friday.

Officials say despite Roman Kellough taking three guns and dozens of rounds of ammunition on campus, they don't believe he intended to hurt anyone else.

They say threats of further violence were fabricated. Still, police are making plans to make sure the students feel safe when they return to school next week.

"We will be out there if anything, it's so the kids get a sense of reassurance. As adults, we can kinda digest what we've heard today, and that will help us. But young people, it might take them a little longer," said Sergeant Cullum. "When they arrive Monday, we want them to know they're in a safe learning environment."

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith defended the corporation's decision to continue classes as normal on Tuesday.

"I don't relish having to stand in front of people to justify our actions when our actions are based on experts in the field," Smith said. "We continued to have school on Tuesday because that's what evidence-based best practices tell you to do."



Dr. Smith says counselors, social workers, and teachers will work to help students process what has unfolded.

Police arrested a juvenile who is accused of using social media to create the illusion there was a threat of further violence at Central.

That juvenile is accused of obstruction of justice, false informing and harassment with an electronic device.

I hope what will be different is that now people will act on credible information versus speculation," Smith said. "That should in itself be a tremendous asset in moving forward."

