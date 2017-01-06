Police arrest suspect accused of severely beating man

Police arrested a man they say beat another guy so badly, it put him in the hospital for more than a week.

Ryan Vanway is in the Henderson county jail.

Authorities say Vanway robbed and assaulted the victim in his home on December 11.

Police haven't said what was stolen, but they do say the victim was in a coma for four days and had several broken bones in his face.

Vanway is facing a string of charges, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Investigators say more arrests are coming.

