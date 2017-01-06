Drug Arrests Skyrocket in Mount Carmel

Drug arrests have sky-rocketed in Mount Carmel.

The police chief says they've arrested twice as many people for drugs the past year than they did just two years ago.

Cheif John Lockhart says the biggest problem is crystal meth.

Lockhart says cooks used to primarily produce crystal meth locally, but there was a lot of risk and expense involved.

Now, Lockhart says, more cooks are making it around the country, so the drug has become inexpensive and easier to get a hold of.

Mt. Carmel police boosted drug patrols, increased special details, and went after drug traffickers even harder.

He says the added pressure has paid off.

Officials arrested nearly three hundred people last year for drugs, but just sixty the year before.

