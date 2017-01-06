Kentucky Wesleyan Students volunteer at Give Kids the World Village

Twelve Kentucky Wesleyan students spent a week of their Christmas vacation bringing joy to kids with terminal illnesses.

It's the third year students have volunteered at the Give Kids the World Village in Florida.

They spend the week hosting parties, planning fun events and playing games with the kids and their families who need a break from the hospital.

Kentucky Wesleyan students say they now want to volunteer more, this time in Owensboro.

"That last night, our students talked a lot about how they could bring that experience back to Owensboro and back to their lives here," Rebecca McQueen, Associate Dean of Services said. "They want to volunteer in our community. There are families that can benefit from their service here and they want to get involved with those families and organizations and make a difference."

The faculty hopes to make this an annual trip for the Kentucky Wesleyan students.

