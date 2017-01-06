Owensboro firefighters take on special training

Owensboro firefighters took a special training class on Friday.

For the next two Fridays, the community's first responders can join the Fire Department for a special Autism training.

One Louisville firefighter who has a son with autism joined up with the Kentucky Autism Center to offer this service for fire crews in that area.

The Owensboro Autism Network heard about the training and worked with the Owensboro firefighters to bring the program here.

Firefighters learned different ways to communicate, help, and bond with those who have autism during an emergency situation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.